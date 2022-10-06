Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot recently and celebrated their love story with grandeur festivities. The couple looked beautiful as they shared their wedding pictures on social media.

The couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood celebs including, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Swara Bhasker.

However, Vicky Kaushal became the highlight of the wedding reception for his look. He wore a dapper black suit and kept a clean shaved look. But netizens think Vicky with and without a beard is a whole different personality.

Many users took to social media to share their confusion and how much they love Vicky in the beard. Here are some comments:

Vicky kaushal with beard and without beard are two different person #VickyKaushal #VicKat — Gulfam Rizvi (@_rizvigulfam_) July 15, 2022

We say blame this look on the October heat and Vicky Kaushal!

