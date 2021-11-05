Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's alleged wedding news has been all over social media for a while. Now, the couple has always denied the rumours of the wedding or them being in a relationship. But...

... we have found this little nugget from their respective appearances on Koffee With Karan. When Katrina Kaif spoke highly of Kaushal on the show, even saying that they would look really good together.

Well, she ain't wrong. Kaushal is good looking man. And definitely very cute, judging by his reaction to the statement.

Wait for it...

Wait for it...

That is a man whose crush just told him she could see them together. Now, most of us don't know how that feels like, but I assume we would all have a similar reaction.

It was actually Twitter user, Shreemi Verma who pointed this point. So thanks to her for helping me pay rent and buy dog food.

Anyhow, Vicky and Katrina for life!