Koffee With Karan season 7 just got its best episode so far with Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the couch. As the demands of casting the two for a movie grow, we look at a particular moment that proves why they'd make great leads together.

During the episode, Karan Johar mentioned Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra multiple times, and this one time, Vicky Kaushal decided to sing Rataan Lambiyan (and also dance to it) as Sidharth just sat on the other side, blushing.

Now, if this isn't the duty of a friend, then what is? It's almost a compulsion to tease your friend about their crush and make them awkward. It never gets old and must be done by people of all ages.

Here is the internet agreeing with me.

I love this episode yaar 🤣🤣🤣



And yaar Vicky you are too cute 😂😂 love the bond of Punjabi Munde



Bechara sid🤣 fas Gaya https://t.co/vhXm92o5aZ — 🦋💕SHONA ~💕🦋 (@Shona5401) August 18, 2022

This shipping part was so cute 😭🤌🏻🤌🏻 https://t.co/8IpHR8ffTQ — ѕαнιℓ (@Mostlyxsleepy) August 18, 2022

Sachiiii😭😭❤️❤️

His reactions were soo cute https://t.co/9ms0nbM6wL — Chill_pixel (@dreamer_ammu) August 18, 2022

Vicky is such a mood 😅❤️ https://t.co/K57dLVb3jc — subhi🕵️ (@Under_d_Cloud) August 18, 2022

Vicky kaushal shipping Sid and Kiara 🤌🤌#KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Prachi (@Prachee_17) August 18, 2022

The rumors of Sidharth and Kiara dating have been doing rounds for a while and there is also news that they might get married soon. However, there has been no official confirmation of the relationship from the couple itself.

Anyway, time will tell what happens and they will do a Vicky-Katrina and get married without any prior heads up. I sound so entitled, but we are invested is all.