Koffee With Karanย season 7 just got its best episode so far with Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the couch. As the demands of casting the two for a movie grow, we look at a particular moment that proves why they'd make great leads together.

During the episode, Karan Johar mentioned Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra multiple times, and this one time, Vicky Kaushal decided to sing Rataan Lambiyan (and also dance to it) as Sidharth just sat on the other side, blushing.

Now, if this isn't the duty of a friend, then what is? It's almost a compulsion to tease your friend about their crush and make them awkward. It never gets old and must be done by people of all ages.

Here is the internet agreeing with me.ย

I love this episode yaar ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ๐Ÿคฃ



And yaar Vicky you are too cute ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ love the bond of Punjabi Munde



Bechara sid๐Ÿคฃ fas Gaya https://t.co/vhXm92o5aZ โ€” ๐Ÿฆ‹๐Ÿ’•SHONA ~๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿฆ‹ (@Shona5401) August 18, 2022

This shipping part was so cute ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐ŸคŒ๐Ÿป๐ŸคŒ๐Ÿป https://t.co/8IpHR8ffTQ โ€” ั•ฮฑะฝฮนโ„“ (@Mostlyxsleepy) August 18, 2022

Sachiiii๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญโค๏ธโค๏ธ

His reactions were soo cute https://t.co/9ms0nbM6wL — Chill_pixel (@dreamer_ammu) August 18, 2022

Vicky is such a mood ๐Ÿ˜ โค๏ธ https://t.co/K57dLVb3jc — subhi๐Ÿ•ต๏ธ (@Under_d_Cloud) August 18, 2022

Vicky kaushal shipping Sid and Kiara ๐ŸคŒ๐ŸคŒ#KoffeeWithKaranS7 โ€” Prachi (@Prachee_17) August 18, 2022

The rumors ofย Sidharthย and Kiara dating have been doing rounds for a while and there is also news that they might get married soon. However, there has been no official confirmation of the relationship from the couple itself.

Anyway, time will tell what happens and they will do a Vicky-Katrina and get married without any prior heads up. I sound so entitled, but we are invested is all.