There are multiple stories on the internet, of doctors and nurses cheering up coronavirus patients in the hospital but this one is a little different.

In a bid to entertain her patients, a nurse in Indonesia decided to dance on the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In a video that is being circulated widely, she can be seen dancing near the patients' beds, before one of them joins her.

SRK is a huge hit in Indonesia. To the extent that an actor from the country thanked him after winning an award. Shah Rukh responded to the same by wishing him luck.

But coming back to the cheerful nurse, it's so heartwarming to see her trying to make people happy even in the face of tragedy.