There are multiple stories on the internet, of doctors and nurses cheering up coronavirus patients in the hospital but this one is a little different.
In a bid to entertain her patients, a nurse in Indonesia decided to dance on the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
A VERY TOUCHING VIDEO 😍😍😍— Suci (@callmesuci_) April 24, 2020
One of nurse at Indonesian hospital was entertaining Covid-19 patients by singing one of @iamsrk - Bole Chudiyan from #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham and all the patients were looking so enjoy and even one of them singing, dancing, and laughing too pic.twitter.com/INJ6w3pwSt
In a video that is being circulated widely, she can be seen dancing near the patients' beds, before one of them joins her.
SRK is a huge hit in Indonesia. To the extent that an actor from the country thanked him after winning an award. Shah Rukh responded to the same by wishing him luck.
I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019