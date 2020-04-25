There are multiple stories on the internet, of doctors and nurses cheering up coronavirus patients in the hospital but this one is a little different.

In a bid to entertain her patients, a nurse in Indonesia decided to dance on the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A VERY TOUCHING VIDEO 😍😍😍

One of nurse at Indonesian hospital was entertaining Covid-19 patients by singing one of @iamsrk - Bole Chudiyan from #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham and all the patients were looking so enjoy and even one of them singing, dancing, and laughing too pic.twitter.com/INJ6w3pwSt — Suci (@callmesuci_) April 24, 2020

In a video that is being circulated widely, she can be seen dancing near the patients' beds, before one of them joins her.

Wow great



And thnxxx dear for sharing it😘 — wazzu (@wazzusrkian11) April 24, 2020

Yes yes yes please — Suci (@callmesuci_) April 24, 2020

SRK is a huge hit in Indonesia. To the extent that an actor from the country thanked him after winning an award. Shah Rukh responded to the same by wishing him luck.

I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019

But coming back to the cheerful nurse, it's so heartwarming to see her trying to make people happy even in the face of tragedy.