Meet Sakura, a Japanese girl who has taken the internet by storm with her fluent Bangla and Hindi.

Apurba Das, a Facebook user uploaded a 7-minute-long video with the caption, "A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs" and we have to say, we are damn impressed.

In the video, Apurba's intersting friend, Sakura talks about her love for Bangla and famous local dishes like shorshe-ilish and roshogolla.

She also goes on to reveal that she studied Bangla at Jadavpur University in Kolkata for a few months and then she went to Delhi where she learnt fluent Hindi.

Sweet Sakura also enjoys reading Rabindranath Tagore's works and seeing films by renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray. And, her love for learning new languages got her to study both, Hindi and Bangla.

Even netizens were impressed by her fluency, especially the Bengalis and this is what they had to say:

Here's the complete translation of what she said, for those who don't understand Bangla:

Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work with TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Gole Park (Kolkata). I would walk from Gole Park to Jadavpur. There was a short summer programme, I stayed in Kolkata for two months. I liked reading Bangla, so I decided I would do it long term. I stayed on for another six months, then I went to Delhi to study Hindi. Bangla is a rich language. I have read Feluda’s stories (the famous detective created by Satyajit Ray). I have seen a few Bangla films too. I have seen Pather Panchali. I love Rabindranath Tagore’s Postmaster. I loved ilish maach, but in Japan, we don’t have any fish preparations with mustard. (Sakura was referring to shorshe-ilish, a hilsa-mustard dish that is signature Bengali cuisine.) I did not like roshogolla the first time I had it, but loved it the second time.

The video has already garnered over 392k views, 10k shares and likes are still pouring in.