Women have always been expected to act a certain way in our society. Even when it comes to navigating emotions or expressing oneself, people have set standards for them. They are shamed and taunted, specifically when it comes to living lives after the loss of a husband.

And, Neetu Kapoor's interview with Anupama Chopra, where she talks about life after Rishi Kapoor's demise, is proof of that.



In a recent interview with Film Companion, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her personal and professional life. She mentioned how people and fans on the internet comment on her 'enjoying life' or choosing to stay happy after her husband's death. She further added that she blocks such comments and people - given that they're toxic. Sadly, it's still frowned upon if women choose to continue living their lives on their own terms, after separation or losing their husband.

They want to see that crying widow - there's a section of people. But, I just block them.

- Neetu Kapoor to Film Companion

She also talked about dealing with grief her own way and how healing is a different process for everyone. Being happy or continuing to do good in life doesn't mean that we do not miss the people who we've lost. And, expecting anyone to show grief in a 'particular' way is not only wrong but also shallow.

This is the way I will heal. I cannot forget my husband, but we don't have to be sad to miss him, we can celebrate him.

- Neetu Kapoor to Film Companion

Apart from this, she also talked about getting back to the film industry, choosing newer roles, Alia and Ranbir's marriage, and her love for acting - among other things.

You can watch the complete interview here:

Our society expects too much out of women and in doing that, it forgets that they're people too.