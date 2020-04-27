If you have seen Netflix's Extraction, the image of Chris Hemsworth saying 'Praman Daao' in Bangla is stuck inside your head.
And if you thought that his Bangla was good, you should probably listen to him saying lines from DDLJ.
Yup, keeping up with the proud Indian tradition of getting foreign actors to speak in Hindi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who plays Ovi the film, made Hemsworth say the 'Badi badi deshon mein' line in between one of their takes.
You can watch the video here:
And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying an Hindi dialogue🤪🤪it is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys......🥳🥳🥳🤩🥰 loves his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it....🤪🤪🤪😍😇 love you sir!!!! Listen to it carefully😋😋😋😋🥰😍 #performance#hindi#india#life#dialogue#live#missyou
The Endgame actor even jokes that his Hindi is better than his Spanish which is strange since he is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.