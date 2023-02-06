The love Desis have for Bollywood songs is just insane. And some Bollywood songs are so iconic that they legit pump our energy and mood. Remember Kaho na pyaar hai? And the catchy hook step it had? Well, the craze for this song has reached Hollywood now.

Comedian Lilly Singh once again grooved on a desi song, and this time, it is with Hailey Bieber. The two of them seemed to be enjoying themselves as they performed this iconic song. Have a look:

hailey bieber dancing to kaho na pyaar hai is my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/zVTZgb4RJO — shay (@shayararar) February 3, 2023

The video has gone viral, and people have mixed feelings about this video. What do you think? Hailey passed the desi vibe check?

This was not on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/j7iUO62VGW — rishi (@Rishita_5) February 6, 2023

i recovered from a life threatening bout of viral for THIS?? https://t.co/CnJE7zR4o0 — avg dilli winter crier & enjoyer (@tamarindric3) February 6, 2023

I'm so glad I have zero idea who both of these people are 🥹 https://t.co/Yv5W05kmkm — Vermamoeba vermiformis (@_casuali) February 5, 2023

oh it’s lilly singh again 😭 she needs to be stopped https://t.co/RVV7uAtNKE — ً (@soljiwanbeany) February 5, 2023

suddenly i wanna gatekeep bollywood 🙂 https://t.co/SgYzW5xMp1 — suryaaa | taylor’s version (@blankspacenaah) February 5, 2023

lily singh is rupi kaur of entertainment industry and idk how to explain that https://t.co/52nauWQKkB — lost, not to be found (@theudaaspriest) February 5, 2023

idk why they did this 😭 but it made the song stuck in my head and then i watched the entire movie https://t.co/WYD2wOALl7 — YUNG PAKORA 🧚‍♀️ (@yxpakoraa) February 5, 2023

ok but you're doing it wrong https://t.co/GXONJIEJgt — nino🎄❄️ (@nlharika) February 5, 2023

lilly singh is so cute https://t.co/GbACow4h6I — aish (@aishyouknow) February 5, 2023

Lilly took to Instagram to share this reel and captioned it- “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hiiiii Hailey bieber.”

As someone rightly said, this is unbelieber!