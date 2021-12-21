The Matrix Resurrections promotions are going on in full swing, all our eyes are on Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra. With all the looks we got served, along came an old video clip that looked like a real-life glitch in Matrix where Keanu Reeves is apparently handing out an award to Preity Zinta.

A throwback video was shared on a Facebook page called "Indians on Internet" and has now gone viral. Preity Zinta bagged the "Best Female Debut" at Zee Cine Awards for the film Soldier, and the award was presented to her by none other than a kurta-wearing Keanu Reeves.

In 1999, Keanu Reeves was the bassist and vocalist of Dogstar, an alternative rock band active till 2002. The band had performed at the Zee Cine Awards and were also asked to present the 'Best Female Debut' award. The video showed Keanu being called on-stage, along with then-bandmates Bret Domrose, and Robert Mailhouse, to present the trophy.

In August, Preity Zinta had also shared the video on her Instagram to mark her 23 years in the industry with Dil Se.

Now we can claim Keanu Reeves is part Indian, thanks.