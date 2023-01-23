Remember how a wedding moment from Pakistan went viral? Ayesha Mano’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja was widely circulated online and many people recreated it too.

Now another woman from Pakistan has caught everyone's attention for her oh-so-amazing dance moves. In the viral video, she is seen grooving on Ang Laga De from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Have a look:

Pakistani Deepika Padukone 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/6OjGNje9DS — Teto Patiyaa 🇵🇰 (@Pola_620) January 21, 2023

The video is from a wedding function, and it looks like the performance is for her sister’s wedding. An Instagram account named, Natalia Calling shared the video and captioned it, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister, and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all.”

People on the internet have a lot to say about this clip. Here are some comments that praised her, and talked about her dance moves.

I could only read few comments under this tweet but it shows how y’all have been raised.

They bodyshamed and slutshamed her for dancing like what is wrong with you people.

Imo she’s very fine and talented ,and doesn’t deserve hate comments https://t.co/3gZLKNShPS — Anaaya (@Mainhumadhubala) January 23, 2023

Women cant even dance at weddings without fearing some random creep uploading this on social media to get likes. https://t.co/7I5TEbnh3H — zaakra (@zakraaaaa) January 22, 2023

there is not a single wedding here where girls don’t dance on her songs. deewani mastani and nagada sang dhol are timeless but this is the first time i am witnessing someone on ang laga de. wow. deepika’s pop culture impact is insane. besharam rang is a cherry on top now!😍😍 https://t.co/NeBuK2BlUk — pathaani 🕊️ (@dpobsessed) January 23, 2023

The girl got some moves 👏 https://t.co/OUq6vv5MxA — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) January 23, 2023

And some people on the internet couldn’t let a woman do what she wanted and made the most problematic comments on this viral video. Chup karo bhai sahi mai!

If someone can defend such things publicly, those people are in deep deep trouble. https://t.co/8dlj1R5uGK — Teacher in the North! (@siddiqee93) January 23, 2023

If you don’t find any problems with this wedding dance video, I am gonna judge you.



This is shamelessly graceless to normalize (pardon me for using this word) mujra on weddings.



How’d men let their female dance like this in front of hundreds of strangers? Pathetic. https://t.co/StvgGHDmig — عمارہ (@LahoreWali_) January 22, 2023

I have no problem with dances in weddings but are these girls even listening to the lyrics while selecting songs? Ang laga de re means what?



Only a matter of days before someone performs a pole dance in a mehendi. https://t.co/1PyGjD4yNz — Maria Sartaj (@MariaSartaj) January 22, 2023

I don't know but I feel creepy and shameless watching this. Proper mujra has started on weddings these days with women half naked. Vulgar to the core. The dance looks funny and weird on so many levels. She looks like she's suffering from multiple personalities disorder. https://t.co/JufbGuCa3Y — Saima Khan (@isktweets) January 22, 2023

Me entering kitchen at 2 AM, the one cockroach in the sink: https://t.co/B79JNMh6er — HASEEB (@chhaseebahmed01) January 23, 2023

Honestly I’m not too sure why everybody is saying she wasn’t good i think she was great but yeah sad to see things like these normalised but then again its a private function. Lets get over it https://t.co/6eQMYKM2GL — Mashal (@superawwkward) January 23, 2023

