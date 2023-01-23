Remember how a wedding moment from Pakistan went viral? Ayesha Mano’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja was widely circulated online and many people recreated it too.
Now another woman from Pakistan has caught everyone’s attention for her oh-so-amazing dance moves. In the viral video, she is seen grooving on Ang Laga De from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Have a look:
The video is from a wedding function, and it looks like the performance is for her sister’s wedding. An Instagram account named, Natalia Calling shared the video and captioned it, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister, and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all.”
People on the internet have a lot to say about this clip. Here are some comments that praised her, and talked about her dance moves.
And some people on the internet couldn’t let a woman do what she wanted and made the most problematic comments on this viral video. Chup karo bhai sahi mai!
