When it couldn't have gotten any cuter, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa released their wedding video which is just love, and pure love only. The actor couple, who tied the knot on 15th November in Chandigarh, have shared photos from their intimate wedding ceremony, but we never prepared ourselves for the dose of cuteness the wedding video gives!

The video begins with Rajkummar Rao watching Patralekhaa walk upto him and whistles at her, as both of them are all smiles and exchange "I love yous" with hand gestures. Patralekhaa, looking adoringly at Rao, says, "Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.” at the ceremony.

The best part about the video comes at the end, when Rajkummar prompts Patralekhaa to apply sindoor to his forehead as well, after he had completed the ritual. And we can't get over the sheer adorable play we see in the video!

This role reversal we see in the video is something so refreshing that we love the couple for it. Celeb couples renewing the traditions and not sticking to the cultural stereotypes actually pave the way for new trends. We are finally putting the 'F' word of feminism in our traditional weddings!

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have defined the rules of an equal relationship. Rao has even called out people who would refer to Patralekhaa as his girlfriend, telling the world that a woman has an identity other than being just attached to a man for god's sake!

Love and equality is another name for this couple. I think this much love is enough that my fragile heart can take this year.