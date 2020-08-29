Black Panther and 42 actor Chadwick Boseman passed away earlier today. The 43-year-old actor was suffering from colon cancer.

In light of his passing, his fans, friends and colleagues from the industry have been sharing heartfelt messages about the actor. One such message is a video shared by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showing Boseman surprising and interacting with unsuspecting Black Panther fans.

Here he's talking to a family where the child will grow up with a Black superhero, unlike the generations before him. When you see the video, you realise, just how much it means to both the family and Boseman himself.

You can see the video here:

This was amazing. @chadwickboseman surprises #BlackPanther fans while they say what the movie means to them. pic.twitter.com/ZXnfLuV83f — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 1, 2018

And this one deserves a special mention, just cos it's hilarious.

.@chadwickboseman chats with hilarious fan, Shalewa Sharpe, in this extended cut of the #BlackPanther Surprise. pic.twitter.com/FlThuF1SVs — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 1, 2018

These videos have obviously drawn quite a reaction on Twitter.

This is a child seeing his hero. Wonderful and pure pic.twitter.com/zQikfQ7n9F — 𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 (@thereallj915) August 29, 2020

I’m crying right now. Not something I usually do for celebrities because I don’t know them but his spirit was everything. Even more than his talent. He will be missed. Go rest in power King! #WakandaForever #WelcomeHome — Kelly Bree (@KBM117) August 29, 2020

I just cried watching this

He was such a beautiful person as well as a brilliant actor. A true king. Rest in power. — Alice Bonasio (@alicebonasio) August 29, 2020

I remember watching this and being immensely moved.

To know this man was fighting for his life yet still made time to show love makes it that much sweeter. https://t.co/NXc3RzF4Eu — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) August 29, 2020

From a mother of three sons: Thank you @chadwickboseman. You gave my boys a new view of greatness. I’m grateful. #42 #BlackPanther



🙅🏾‍♀️ #WakandaForever https://t.co/z3JSeAiGSn — Priscilla Shirer (@PriscillaShirer) August 29, 2020

What a beautiful man with an incredible big heart.



To have this much impact on us as a character, but also as yourself really speaks volumes.



Rest in perfect peace Chadwick Boseman. Your legacy will truly live on. #WakandaForever

🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/vlxYt7bN0N — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) August 29, 2020

This just breaks my damn heart!