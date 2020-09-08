After production was halted due to Covid-19, Tom Cruise recently began shooting again for Mission Impossible 7.

And a video from the shoot of the film has leaked online that proves two things, Cruise is once again performing his own stunts, and MI:7 is going to be, legen-wait for it-dary!

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

Because, the leaked video shows Cruise driving his bike off a cliffside ramp, with both the bike and Cruise jumping (more like falling) to the ground.

Tom is followed by a helicopter as he drives off the cliffside ramp. As the bike heads to the ground, Cruise opens a parachute, accomplishing a safe landing and yet another seemingly impossible stunt.

The video, which was initially shared by NRK, has now gone viral, and of course, Twitterati can't get over how insane the whole sequence is.

Tom Cruise being Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/UPeaMY4gfS — Films to Films 🎥🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) September 7, 2020

Is there nothing Tom Cruise cannot do? 😱 pic.twitter.com/1od4JYdoUI — AlltimeMovies (@AlltimeMoviesYT) September 7, 2020

Tom Cruise just gonna Tom Cruise, aka flirt with death at every opportunity. pic.twitter.com/LPs9YWStqp — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) September 7, 2020

Tom Cruise grabando Misión Imposible 7, Tom tiene 58 años. pic.twitter.com/Ko2iUQdv91 — Cerebros (@CerebrosG) September 7, 2020

Someone tell Tom cruise Green Screens actually exist and he doesn’t have to try to die on every scene — Alessandro Salomondrini (@salomondrin) September 7, 2020

The reason why @TomCruise is the biggest action star in the world 🔥🔥🔥



Fifties Goals🔥 pic.twitter.com/h3RUKVxhk3 — ArunAshok (@arun661) September 8, 2020

Mission Impossible 7 filming begins in Norway with some high octane stunts performed by Tom Cruise! 🏍️🚁🪂 pic.twitter.com/9qK2oARbYd — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) September 8, 2020

Just Tom Cruise cruising through the air. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/TKbKkdarsi — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) September 7, 2020

It may be called Mission Impossible, but when has that ever stopped Tom Cruise?