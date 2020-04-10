That headline is not click bait. I wish it were.
Today was a normal day of the lockdown, everyone was doing their thing. When suddenly Salman bhai posted a video of himself, eating breakfast with his 'lover'.
Who happens to be a horse.
And you'd best believe that is all internet is talking about now.
You think I am kidding? Please go and see the number of views on the Instagram video.
It has been watched a whopping 2.23 MILLION times in 3 hours.
Naturally, people are now sharing it as a meme.
Day 19 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/8m9HuKUyAT— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 10, 2020
We hope you are eating your veggies regularly 😅#IIFA #Bollywood @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WVeKFaUK0X— IIFA (@IIFA) April 10, 2020