That headline is not click bait. I wish it were.

Today was a normal day of the lockdown, everyone was doing their thing. When suddenly Salman bhai posted a video of himself, eating breakfast with his 'lover'.

Who happens to be a horse.

And you'd best believe that is all internet is talking about now.

You think I am kidding? Please go and see the number of views on the Instagram video.

It has been watched a whopping 2.23 MILLION times in 3 hours.

Naturally, people are now sharing it as a meme.

Day 19 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/8m9HuKUyAT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 10, 2020

being zooman — Mohit garg (@virgin_mohito_) April 10, 2020

So now he knows how it feels like to be inside the Bigg Boss house with no food. Life has come full circle.