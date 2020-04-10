That headline is not click bait. I wish it were.

Today was a normal day of the lockdown, everyone was doing their thing. When suddenly Salman bhai posted a video of himself, eating breakfast with his 'lover'.

Who happens to be a horse.

View this post on Instagram

Breakfast with my love...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

And you'd best believe that is all internet is talking about now. 

You think I am kidding? Please go and see the number of views on the Instagram video. 

It has been watched a whopping 2.23 MILLION times in 3 hours.

Naturally, people are now sharing it as a meme.

So now he knows how it feels like to be inside the Bigg Boss house with no food. Life has come full circle.