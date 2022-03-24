Shah Rukh Khan, naam toh suna hi hoga.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you might already know that Shah Rukh Khan has a record of winning Filmfare's best actor award eight times, and he shares that feat with legendary actor, the late Dilip Kumar. King Khan has bagged a total of 15 Filmfare awards in his entire career.

From his inspiring speech at educational institutions to his moving speech at award functions, he is arguably the unbeatable king of wit and emotions. Recently, a video clip of Shah Rukh Khan humbly greeting his staff and gently folding his hands in front of the security staff at the airport went viral and people applauded the actor for his kind gesture, like always.

And today, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the actor accepting his debut award, that has made our hearts full.

In 1992, Bollywood's Badshah made his movie debut with Raj Kanwar's Deewana and bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male). In his acceptance speech, he mentioned how his mother wasn't around when he bagged his first medal in third grade and she still isn't around when he has received his first award.

So, this one goes out to her. This one's for you, mom. Thank you very much.

- Shah Rukh Khan

For the uninitiated, SRK's mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, succumbed to a prolonged illness in 1990 and passed away when the actor was just 26 years old.

Check out SRK's acceptance speech here:

Not just the King of Bollywood, but also, the King of hearts!