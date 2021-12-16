With the wedding season on and our Instagram flooded with pictures of brides and grooms and mehendi and haldi and roka and whatnot, there's only enough that our fragile (single) hearts can bear. 2021 has been a wild ride, as the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Bolly-town stepped down from the marriage market and took the plunge. And Sabyasachi kept them company!

Now, after the #VicKat frenzy is over, we are left with playing the matchmaker again and picking hints from events and Insta of other rumoured couples of Bollywood. And Alia and Ranbir top our priority list. Because Vicky and Kat were throwing hints at us all the time, but we couldn't catch them: let's not let it happen this time!

So, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a fan event for the motion poster launch of their film Brahmastra. While answering the fan questions, we could not help notice the playful banter between the two, as they both openly flirted with each other. Laughing and blushing. Cute stuff.

But, the stage roared with knowing nudges and hooting from the audience when the most awaited question of the century was thrown at them. A fan asked Ranbir Kapoor, "Ranbir, when will you marry Alia? Or someone else.” And that was the aha moment. As the fans laughed and clapped and waited ardently to hear the answer, Alia laughed and blushed. Ranbir craftily made his reply, and said. "Well, haven’t we seen lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that.”

Hopefully, that wasn't enough. Right after this, Ranbir turned to Alia and asked her, "Hamari kab hogi?" Alia, struggling with suppressing her laughter, fires back, "Why you are asking me?" Ranbir dodged the reply and instead says that he was asking Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film. Ayan added more hopes to our hearts, as he said, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date." And that's how you burn!

Well, doesn't this remind you of the time Vicky asked Katrina to marry him by singing "Mujhse shaadi karogi?" during an award function? Ehm ehm. Looks like wedding bells for this couple is not far off indeed.