Siblings are their craziest selves when they are together. And, the same goes for celebrities and their siblings. Hard to believe?

Here are some amusing, hilarious and entertaining videos featuring celebrities and their siblings who kept us entertained throughout the year and gave us major sibling goals.

1. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim love their outdoor activities and they also make funny 'Knock Knock whose there' videos together which are a delight to watch.

2. Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi enjoy goofing around and spending time with each other and these adorable videos are proof of that.

3. Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun always find a way to make us smile. Have you seen their viral 'Biggin Shoot' video yet?

4. Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari sometimes features in his videos and we have to say, we already love the duo.

5. Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea are literally inseparable. They work together, vacation together and they don't shy away from appreciating each other.

6. Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty party together, go on family lunches together and poke fun at each other like most of us. And, we have no complaints.

7. Though they don't share many videos of each other on Instagram, the Kapoor sisters (Karisma and Kareena) are hard to miss out on when you think of sibling goals.

8. Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle occasionally make entertaining reels on Instagram. Don't they look cute together?

9. Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are the epitomy of sister goals. They do everything together and it's heartwarming to see the strong sibling bond they share.

10. Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are two brothers who are charming and full of swag. Don't believe me? Watch these videos.

Which duo do you enjoy watching the most?