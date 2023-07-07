After four years, Vidya Balan is back in theatres with her much-awaited mystery film, Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, the recently-released movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, and others. Vidya is playing the role of CBI officer Mira Rao, who is on a mission to solve the mysterious murder case of billionaire Ashish Kapoor, who dies during his birthday getaway with family and friends.
Before booking the tickets for Neeyat, here are 10 tweets to read about it:
#Neeyat is good. It uses the old "everyone is a killer" thing to keep you guessing. A lot of it is predictably enjoyable & some of em will make you go "wtf." It also has good queer vengeance & relevant commentary about the govt's hypocrisy when it comes to India's millionaires.— Pramit (@pramitheus) July 7, 2023
Lately, Vidya Balan has appeared in films like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. All of them were released on OTT platforms. Vidya also worked on a short film titled Natkhat. Before Neeyat, her last theatrical release was Mission Mangal, which hit the screens in 2019.
