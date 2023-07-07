After four years, Vidya Balan is back in theatres with her much-awaited mystery film, Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, the recently-released movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, and others. Vidya is playing the role of CBI officer Mira Rao, who is on a mission to solve the mysterious murder case of billionaire Ashish Kapoor, who dies during his birthday getaway with family and friends.

Before booking the tickets for Neeyat, here are 10 tweets to read about it:

#Neeyat is an Intriguing Murder mystery that boasts of good performances & interesting twists. Screenplay flows quite slow in the first half but picks up well in second half when mysteries starts getting unfold.. Last 15 mins especially the climax twist is a complete shocker… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 7, 2023

Just saw #Neeyat & i must its a very well written film & well executed too. #VidyaBalan played her part perfectly. Everyone in this film acted wonderfully. That twist at the end was unexpected & totally intriguing. Don't miss this classic at any cost. #NeeyatReview pic.twitter.com/0Mie1qHjPH — amthephotographer (@amthephoto6127) July 7, 2023

#NeeyatReview : ★★★#Neeyat is a murder mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end.#VidyaBalan is excellent as the lead detective, but the supporting cast performance is below average.

Unfortunately the writing doesn’t give actors much scope to shine.



#Neeyat succeeds in holding its own in the whodunnit genre with some eccentric characters and a fresh plot which will keep you hooked!@ShashankSArora #RamKapoor @iamMostlySane and @RahulBose1 stole the show for me!💥



#Neeyat is good. It uses the old "everyone is a killer" thing to keep you guessing. A lot of it is predictably enjoyable & some of em will make you go "wtf." It also has good queer vengeance & relevant commentary about the govt's hypocrisy when it comes to India's millionaires. — Pramit (@pramitheus) July 7, 2023

Rarely you come across a murder mystery where after a point you stop caring about who is the killer. #Neeyat is that boring at heart. WORST performance by #VidyaBalan. Bad script, Bad execution. One song; that too they couldn’t get right. Good visuals.



#Neeyat is a wannabe copy of Knives Out!! Abb kahan #DanielCraig as Benoit Blanc, a private detective aur kahan #VidyaBalan as CBI officer Mira Rao. Why can’t Bollywood be original. Writers ka aakal padh gaya hain kya? Barring Vidya, this one is an ensemble of has been actors!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) July 7, 2023

#Neeyat develops into becoming an ordinary thriller!



While it boasts of a great Ram Kapoor, a formidable Vidya & an interesting climax.



It gets bogged down by a caricaturist ensemble & dark visuals that make you squint through most of the running time.



Watch the trailer of Neeyat here:

Lately, Vidya Balan has appeared in films like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. All of them were released on OTT platforms. Vidya also worked on a short film titled Natkhat. Before Neeyat, her last theatrical release was Mission Mangal, which hit the screens in 2019.

Anyway, are you planning to watch Neeyat?