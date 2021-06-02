Vidya Balan looks all set to win over the audience with her fierce performance, yet again, in Amazon Prime Video's original movie, Sherni.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, of Newton fame, Sherni tracks the journey of a female forest officer (Vidya) hunting an 'unsettled' tigress, branded as a man-eater by local villagers.

On her hunt, she faces toxic masculinity, patriarchy, scared and angry villagers, and an untamed beast. But only time will tell which one of these turns out to be the biggest threat.

With a brilliant cast that includes Gopal Datt, Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, and others, this is one thriller we're eagerly waiting for.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on June 18th, on Amazon Prime Video.