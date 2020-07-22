Vidyut Jammwal, the actor who is undoubtedly one of the most well-trained martial arts fighters in Bollywood has become the only Indian celebrity to be feature on a list of 'people you don't want to mess with'.

The list titled - 10 People You Don't Want To Mess With was uploaded by YouTube channel, The Richest and featured people from across the globe. Including Russian President, Vladimir Putin and the host of Man vs. Wild, Bear Grylls.

Vidyut is an expert in Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu and has been training since the age of 3, which is what makes watching him fight on-screen an absolute delight. The actor shared the news of being featured on his Twitter account and fans are glad the actor is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

Somebody please throw a party for me🇮🇳😄 https://t.co/4H0pW4L6zj — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 21, 2020

Action Star #VidyutJammwal makes India proud yet again! The actor has been listed among the top 10 people ‘You Don't Want To Mess With’ in the world along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls by #TheRichest@VidyutJammwal



Link: https://t.co/49Dv64zHuy pic.twitter.com/SSQgXboa8Z — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 21, 2020

Love and respect to you forever 🇮🇳🌺 https://t.co/w0cQWGCHXG — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 21, 2020

The channel described the people on the list as 'MMA experts, huge bodybuilders, or incredibly strong warriors.' And it's true that the Commando actor definitely fits into this category, with his tough body and his brilliant fighting skills, he sure is making India proud.