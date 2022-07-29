Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 4 dropped last night, and I must say, the episode witnessed a lot of steamy conversations. Featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, the duo brewed a lot of cheeky and cheesy revelations (IYKYK).

That said, Vijay Deverakonda's debut became the highlight of the show! His down-to-earth and genuine answers wooed us to love him more! We compiled a list of times Vijay impressed us with his endearing and sassy responses. Read on.

1. When Vijay talked about nepotism in the industry and made the most sensible opinion about it.

2. When Vijay Deverakonda talked about being an outsider and how he wants to be an inspiration for his generation.



3. When Vijay got candid about the rejections in his initial years during the Koffee bingo round.

4. When Vijay opened up about the criticism of Arjun Reddy and said he was just portraying a character.



5. When Vijay got candid about his bond with Rashmika Mandanna and gave the warmest reply.

6. When Karan asked Vijay about dating Sara Ali Khan and showed him the clip from the episode, he couldn't help but gush at it.



7. When Ananya asked Vijay why didn't he hit on her, well, here's what he said:

8. When during the rapid-fire round, Karan asked him about the most desirable women in India. Guess what was his reply?



9. When Karan asked him about his relationship status Vijay very subtly gave a smart reply!

10. When Vijay got candid about his sex life and said he wouldn't mind a threesome!



11. When Karan being Karan, got intrusive about Vijay's sex life again. Vijay discussed the places he performed the deed and said:

12. When Vijay expressed his desire to be a one-woman man. Awwsome!



Vijay Devarakonda truly made the humblest debut at Koffee with Karan season 7. Don't you agree?

