After a year of waiting, Vijay's Master has finally hit the theatres. Initially slated for a release on April 9, 2020, this movie saw the light of the day on January 13, 2021. Master is said to have made ₹1.21 crore in Chennai alone on its first day with theatres running at 50% capacity.

However, even at 50% capacity, the theatres seem to be jam packed - with the fans celebrating and dancing outside theatres without masks and social distancing, ignoring COVID-19 norms.

❤ THALAPATHY VIJAY ❤

This One Magical Name is enough for the Family Audience and Ladies to come..! Nice to see them On the very First Day ...! #MasterFilm #Master @actorvijay#BlockbusterMaster

pic.twitter.com/7bNYq5QZBY — O T F C (@OTFC_Off) January 13, 2021

The Chennai Police has registered 11 cases against 10 theatres for violating the 50% seating capacity rule and COVID-19 safety guidelines. The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant) and Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

It reminds me of my college days when I used to climb up, walk on the railings to reach the ticket counter and buy tickets. First day, first show was always a battle. But, now it looks impossible for me. Nostalgic aside, guys #covid is not over yet! #Master #MasterPongal #Vijay pic.twitter.com/bjbyDSQXqH — Manoj Kumar (@ImMKR) January 10, 2021

Fans throng a movie theatre in Chennai to watch #Master starring actors #Vijay and #VijaySethupathi, on Wednesday.



Video: Vedhan M./The Hindu pic.twitter.com/acXQg26vH7 — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) January 13, 2021

Theatres were actually given permission for 100% seating capacity in theatres by the Government of Tamil Nadu after Vijay met with the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. However, the movie finally released with a 50% capacity after the Central Government of India issued a warrant against the Tamil Nadu government's decision.

Day Before Release only Movie Release For #Master confirmed in Kerala !! See the Craze !!🔥



Only State having Current High Covid Pandemic.. But Crowd .. 🙏💥🔥#BoxofficeMasterVIJAY #Master pic.twitter.com/BZSjoqt4Qs — T F C (@TFC_Back) January 14, 2021

#Master Crowd Kottayam Abhilash 😱😳



Vaathi Coming 🔥



First time in the history of Kottayam Town 6 Theaters screen a Movie



Abhilash

Anand

Asha

Anupama

Dhanya

Remya



Biggest Re Opening 🥳🥳#MasterFilm | #MasterKerala pic.twitter.com/O75TQFGV94 — Kottayam Theaters (@KottayamTheatrs) January 13, 2021

The advance booking for Master began from January 7 onwards and the film was immediately sold out. The movie also has reportedly been leaked by Tamil Rockers and yet many went to the theatres which did not adhere to the 50% capacity rule.

Should theatres really be open when we are still in the middle of the pandemic and the country's population is yet to be vaccinated?