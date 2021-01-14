After a year of waiting, Vijay's Master has finally hit the theatres. Initially slated for a release on April 9, 2020, this movie saw the light of the day on January 13, 2021. Master is said to have made ₹1.21 crore in Chennai alone on its first day with theatres running at 50% capacity. 

However, even at 50% capacity, the theatres seem to be jam packed - with the fans celebrating and dancing outside theatres without masks and social distancing, ignoring COVID-19 norms.  

The Chennai Police has registered 11 cases against 10 theatres for violating the 50% seating capacity rule and COVID-19 safety guidelines. The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant) and Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Theatres were actually given permission for 100% seating capacity in theatres by the Government of Tamil Nadu after Vijay met with the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. However, the movie finally released with a 50% capacity after the Central Government of India issued a warrant against the Tamil Nadu government's decision. 

The advance booking for Master began from January 7 onwards and the film was immediately sold out. The movie also has reportedly been leaked by Tamil Rockers and yet many went to the theatres which did not adhere to the 50% capacity rule. 

Should theatres really be open when we are still in the middle of the pandemic and the country's population is yet to be vaccinated?