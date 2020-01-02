Chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna's directorial debut, The Last Color garnered a lot of positive attention from critics. And now, this movie has made it to the list of feature films that are eligible for the Oscars.

The film stars Neena Gupta and Aqsa Siddiqui, as a widow and a 9-year-old tightrope walker respectively. It revolves around the taboo that surrounds widows, in Vrindavan and Varanasi, who are forbidden from festivals like Holi and are only to be clad in white clothes at all times.

The Last Color is based on Vikas Khanna's book of the same name.





Watch the trailer here: