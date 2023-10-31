Last weekend saw the release of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also stars Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna, among others. It is based on Anurag Pathak’s novel of the same name and depicts the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

12th Fail Vikant Massey
Scene from ’12th Fail’

Only a few days since the release and the poignant tale of dedication, motivation, and struggle is receiving immensely positive feedback. And Massey’s compelling performance has successfully left the viewers emotional and inspired. While weaving a journey, the film conveys an important universal message for those who find themselves lost in the mad competition enveloping them. It’s a story of one but is actually a story of hundreds and millions.

Here’s how people are reacting:

In the era of back-to-back commercial hits, ‘12th Fail‘ is a brilliant underdog we all must watch, admire, and get inspired from. It breaks your heart and mends it. Even when the hope is lost and the future looks bleak, you fight, you rise, restarting your life and finishing the journey.