Last weekend saw the release of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also stars Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna, among others. It is based on Anurag Pathak’s novel of the same name and depicts the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Scene from ’12th Fail’

Only a few days since the release and the poignant tale of dedication, motivation, and struggle is receiving immensely positive feedback. And Massey’s compelling performance has successfully left the viewers emotional and inspired. While weaving a journey, the film conveys an important universal message for those who find themselves lost in the mad competition enveloping them. It’s a story of one but is actually a story of hundreds and millions.

Here’s how people are reacting:

#12thfail



At any stage of life

You need some motivation support encouragement and inspiration to restart and the Film offers the same. pic.twitter.com/fBolgJWrXI — Thimmaraj Niyantha Pasupeti (@narrator_Tnp) October 28, 2023

Kaafi time ho gaya tha theatre me aasu giraye 🥹 #12thFail is excellent. Aisi movies pehle bus log laptop pe dekh ke famous karwate the… but almost houseful show me baith ke dil gad gad ho gaya 🫶🫶 family, friends sub ko leke jaao. Dekh ke aao “12th FAIL” pic.twitter.com/aXNTNZO0QG — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) October 29, 2023

Just again i watched #12thFail and there's a scene that had the whole theater in splits, but it's a sobering reflection of our education system.



The depiction of teachers aiding students in cheating is a stark reminder of the corruption in some districts. 🎥💔 #12thFail pic.twitter.com/XpGCigp4V7 — Shah Nawaz (@sn800096) October 29, 2023

Still reminiscing about this moment from #12thFail 😭



The expectations of the family

The sheer will power to carry on

Failing, restarting and failing again

And after years of turmoil

You’ve DONE it!



The rush of emotions, the RELIEF!



Take a bow #VikrantMassey 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gwzmp8sjgT — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 30, 2023

#12thFail #Review #12Fail is the Celebration of Spirit of Youth Showing Courage in the Face of Adversity ✌️

Must Watch👌

(⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Stars)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is A Master of His Art after a long time comes up with A Biopic Showcasing Realistic Depiction of Struggle,Spirit &… pic.twitter.com/vpUGrx27ST — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) October 23, 2023

#12thFail is a brilliant film. Every student must watch this movie. To become successful, hurdles cannot snatch your dreams, it needs dedication and hard work. This film provide pure motivation for middle class students. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ClxaJBWx34 — Shah Faisal (@shah_faisal007) October 29, 2023

Dear young friends,

If possible, please stop talking abt collections & money earned by any film & do watch #12thFail in groups taking a break from your schools and colleges as a must.

Why?

Bec this might be one of those films that makes a difference in your life coming ahead. pic.twitter.com/bYMYVjFPUt — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) October 28, 2023

Very rarely do we get to watch the movies that keep us tied to the story for the complete 120 mins.

Thanks to the makers of #12thFail.

A must watch movie, will surely take you back to your days of struggle. You can't get out of the theatre without teary eyes. — Hariom Patel (@Hariompatel747) October 29, 2023

#VidhuVinodChopra and #ZeeStudios' #12thFail is undoubtedly one of the best films of this year… An exceptional story backed by a stellar performance from #VikrantMassey, this heartwarming movie is already winning hearts, and very deservingly receiving accolades from all… pic.twitter.com/QbYZSytwNu — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 28, 2023

#12thFail ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



12th fail is the Most Heartwarming & Inspirational film of 2023. An absolute Masterclass from Director #VidhuVinodChopra [ His best directorial since Parinda & 1942 Love Story ].



The struggle & passion of a Common UPSC aspirant is shown with excellence.… pic.twitter.com/zJOnlb0tzv — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 28, 2023

This film upholds an important lesson. No matter how deep we fall , restarting life gives us a different dimension. @VVCFilms I am truly inspired by this storytelling #12fail #restart #VikrantMassey @VikrantMassey @KRG_Studios @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/9PEtwPsSuO — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 30, 2023

Yesterday I watched Such a lovely movie 12th Fail a Truly masterpiece ,

One of the best I've watched in recent times. This movie is an amazing hidden gem! It is highly inspiring. @VikrantMassey ✅🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Pd4LIXqKkl — Aryaman Shukla (@iam_Aryamn) October 30, 2023

In the era of back-to-back commercial hits, ‘12th Fail‘ is a brilliant underdog we all must watch, admire, and get inspired from. It breaks your heart and mends it. Even when the hope is lost and the future looks bleak, you fight, you rise, restarting your life and finishing the journey.