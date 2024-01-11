The good thing about OTT and this sudden variety in content is that we get to see some incredible artists do incredible work. Vikrant Massey is one example. We have witnessed his skills and mettle, time and again. While his acting and choice of films is something we look forward to, the things that he says deserve as much attention. In a number of interviews, the actor has been honest and quite relatable, while at it. This easily makes his appearances comforting to watch.

Here are some instances:

1. On keeping up with old friendships.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vikrant Massey talked about how all friendships suffer from these gaps that are unsaid. He said that it doesn’t just happen because of fame, but because of the fact that people have different lives and priorities – which is fair.

“Sab apni zindagi mein busy ho jaate hain. So we don’t catch up as much.”

2. On feeling socially anxious as an actor.

While talking to Baradwaj Rangan, Massey also talked about being a shy kid. He said that in being suppressed as a kid, he never opened up about most things. So even now he deals with hints of social anxiety – which is why he has a smaller circle than most people in the industry. The conversation was real and honest.

“I was always very shy, I would always think twice before sharing my opinions. I’m very awkward at social gatherings.”

3. On waiting as a person and professional.

In the recent Actors’ Adda, Anupama Chopra asked the actor how he stayed patient all this while. Given that it can easily get disappointing, he talked about keeping a sense of belief in himself. He said that he played the small parts with the hope that directors like Konkona and Vidhu Vinod Chopra would see him and cast him someday.

“I think persistence is key, it begins with self-belief. Like when I started off in cinema, I was the hero-ka-dost. But even then, my priority was to justify the part that I was hired for.”

4. On accepting and acknowledging his biases.

While promoting Gaslight, Vikrant Massey mentioned that he had an opinion about Sara Ali Khan and other star-kids. He said that he assumed that she wouldn’t work as hard because she has the privilege not to, but he learnt that he was wrong and there was a need to open up his mind. Of course the acknowledgement shouldn’t be orchestrated, but to see someone else, especially when you lack the privilege that they have is particularly noteworthy.

“When I saw the number of hours she put in, I told her, I apologized for having that mindset.”

5. On how the industry functions.

During a roundtable with Rajeev Masand, the actor talked about how people tell him that he cannot always bring in money towards a film business. He said that he was openly told that he was good for the part but people wouldn’t exactly buy the tickets. He added that it’s a “corporate-ish culture” to the film industry. This was candid and very real of him, to say exactly what happens in the industry.

“Wo kehte hain, itna paisa daal ke hume itna recover karna hai. Aise bahut se filmmakers hain jo kehte hain mai tera naam aage push karunga toh koi paisa nahi lagayega.”

6. On staying true to one’s beliefs.

While promoting Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey also talked about believing in certain causes, and staying true to them. He said that he thinks when a person is true to something, the result of it can never be wrong. The actor added that even when he was working in Balika Vadhu, he wanted to highlight the issues that most girls and women face. His intent was to help empower women and promote their education – which sounded like a sweet thought.

“Mujhe lagta hai jis cheez mein aapka vishwas hai, jis cause mein aapka vishwas hai, uska result kabhi aapke khilaf nahi jaa sakta.”

7. On feeling demoralized before making it big.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand for Class Act, Vikrant Massey talked about the time he was doing a number of odd jobs. He shared that he also worked as an assistant in a production house where his job was to cast actors and take auditions. While working at the firm, he noticed how profiles are rejected – when portfolio shoots were tossed in dustbins, if they didn’t fit the role.

“When I was an assistant at a production house, maine wahan pe dekha ki wo log photos kaise dispose off karte the, that was very demoralizing for me.”

8. On building relationships at work.

When Mirzapur was about to hit screens, Vikrant Massey talked about the cast and how he built relationships off-screen. He opened up about playing Bablu alongside Ali Fazal, and how they ended up becoming better friends. The actor added that their similar likes and opinions made them better on-screen, but they also developed a chemistry that exists off the camera. It’s almost like having a brother.

“Original series mein waqt thoda zyaada mil jaata hai, aap ek saath rehte hain. You know, we also realized that we have similar likes and ideologies in a lot of ways. In a way he (Ali) is like my older brother.”

There’s more than one reason to look forward to the actor’s work.