It's been quite the season for Bollywood in terms of weddings. And it seems like we need to add another newly-wed couple to the list. As per reports from Pinkvilla, actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have registered their marriage.

Reportedly, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony with just their families present at their Versova home on February 14th. They haven't made an official announcement yet. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur appeared together in the Alt Balaji web series, Broken But Beautiful and started dating soon after.

Vikrant Massey had also confirmed the news surrounding their roka in 2019. Without divulging into much details, he had mentioned that they'll share the news of the wedding at the 'right time'. He had allegedly mentioned in an earlier interview that they had plans to marry in 2020 but due to COVID-19, the wedding was postponed. The couple had also moved in together and he had shared a picture of the grah pravesh on Instagram.

There was another heartwarming post shared by Vikrant Massey that had our heart. He had penned a beautiful note for Sheetal Thakur, which he shared in the caption with their picture.

You can read it here:

Clearly, love is in the air.