In quite an emotional moment, Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, walked down the aisle on her wedding day with her father's close friend Vin Diesel.

Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, fulfilled his duty on her big day and the video is a real tear-jerker.

Meadow also shared a picture with Vin alone.

The pictures soon made their way to other social media platforms, as fans of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel express their emotions about this sweet gesture.

Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle.



A promise of a true friend! Thank you, Uncle Dom.



