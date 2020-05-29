The trailer for Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, and Seema Pahwa starrer Chintu Ka Birthday released recently and from the looks of it, this birthday party is unlike any we've ever seen.

The trailer begins with an Indian family preparing for their youngest son, Chintu's (Vedant Chibber) birthday. And like most other families, they are concerned about the guests, completing last-minute decorations, and hoping that there are no power cuts.

However, the sound of an explosion exposes that this isn't just another Indian family. Chintu and his family are stuck in war-torn Iraq, and the sound of the explosion has brought US troops to their doorstep.

What follows appears to be a subtle but impactful critique on how the people of Iraq, including the children, 'adapted' to the harsh world of explosions, army rule, and missed birthdays.

This is AIB's first feature film, and the trailer and starcast have us more than excited for its release.

You can watch the complete trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Zee5 on June 5.