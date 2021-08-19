Sometimes, looking back at old photos can be a great way to chill and slow down. In fact, taking a look at vintage photos and ads, especially of our yesteryear Bollywood celebrities is entertainment on its own. 

So, take a look at what our celebs looked like while doing ads back then! 

1. Vinod Khanna running with a horse, free like the wind and prompting us to use Cinthol. What a sight.

2. Salman Khan looking fly for Hero Honda.

3. Another one for Graviera suiting. 

4. How come Shatrughan Sinha's bottle is empty but there is nothing but ice in the glass?

5. Boy, Salman Khan really did a lot of apparel ads back then. 

6. Oh so that's how all the actors got their hair to look so slick back then! 

7. Jaya Bachchan looks really pretty and her usual, graceful self posing for this sari brand. 

8. I guess Dharmendra and Hema Malini's chemistry was undeniable, even when they were shooting for detergent ads! 

9. Of course Helen was a Lux girl! She danced her way to winning all of India's hearts.

10. Bombay Dyeing knew its marketing strat well. 

11. Wow, did we Indians know how to glorify machismo or what?

12. Ashok Kumar looking dapper advertising Shri Ambica Mills. 

13. Err.. wow, that's a lot of enthusiasm in one ad. 

14. Jackie Shroff being a babe for Avis' jeans (but also, what is this pose?). 

15. Mithun Chakraborty telling everyone what their lives are devoid of, a VCR!

16. Dilip Kumar being India's fav in every way. 

17. What's with so many suit brands only taking men or their ads? Where are the women?

18. Interesting way to advertise smoking. 

19. Obviously, fresher Akshay Kumar was a whole other person than renowned actor Akshay Kumar. 

20. Thril Cola was a thing? That's a nice tagline though.

My personal fav is Helen for Lux, which one's yours?