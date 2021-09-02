Do you miss the wacky magazine covers you used to look forward to every month? The sheer excitement of not knowing who would be on the next cover, the gossip that would be inside and the movies you'll be looking forward to. The good ol' days indeed. 

Here are 20 vintage magazine covers featuring Bollywood's biggest stars, that'll leave you feeling nostalgic:

1. This SRK magazine cover from 1996 reminds us why we had a huge crush on him. 

Source: Quora

2. These two deserve their own film opposite each other. 

Source: Mygoodtimes

3. Everything about this cover is questionable. 

Source: mygoodtimes

4. Akshay Kumar and magazine covers don't go well together. Do they?

Source: filmfare

5. The gossip headlines on this cover are just appauling!

Source: postoast

6. I really want a sneak-peek into the gossip that was inside this 1992 magazine. 

Source: ibb

7. Lord Bobby and Queen Aishwarya, remember when they ruled Bollywood?

Source: Pinterest / Filmfare

8. The resemblance is uncanny. 

Source: idiva

9. Who told them this combination was a good idea?

Source: mygoodtimes

10. Always cute, this pair needs to do more movies together. 

Source: reddit

11. Bollywood was way more happening when these two were on magazine covers. 

Source: desimartini

12. Two leading ladies we absolutely loved!

Source: reddit

13. Throwback to the time when it was okay to have cigars on magazine covers.

Source: desimartini

14. What an unexpected duo!

Source: wirally

15. 21 years since this magazine cover and we're still smitten with these two. 

Source: Famous Fix

16. That's quite a creative cover. 

Source: Masala

17. Too gorgeous to be paired together. 

Source: desimartini

18. They're really killing the retro grunge look. 

Source: Reddit

19. How cute are they!

Source: mygoodtimes

20. Did this cover predict Koi... Mil Gaya

Source: mygoodtimes

Which magazine cover is your favourite?