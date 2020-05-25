Last night, comedian Vir Das shared a video of his neighbour threatening him and sneezing on him for allegedly not following social distancing. Das later rubbished the allegations that he wasn't following the lockdown procedures.

In the video, the man is seen charging at the comedian, asking him to wear a mask, step inside his house and even sneezing on him.

Explaining the whole story, Das said that he was out helping his friend by providing him dinner during the lockdown. According to Das, the duo waited for the dinner to get cooked and kept 15 feet distance away from each other, with Das being on his doorstep and his friend being outside.

I live on the ground floor. We've got a little sit out. At 10 pm a neighbour came by, because we had cooked dinner for them too. We do that with them and also some of the others within the complex. We gave him a chair fifteen feet away, fully socially distanced. My neighbour had a can of coke from his house, a mask on, which he had pulled down to have a smoke...

He added:

I was on the outdoor sit-out area of my house, neighbour was in the complex, fully socially distanced. Five minutes later, this happens. This man is not my landlord, he lives on the first floor of the annex building. He is upset because my landlord inherited the house I live in and he didn't... I'm not sure if an old man threatening to assault me, or sneezing on me, or asking his dead parent to haunt me qualifies as harassment. But this is a little ridiculous.

You can see the whole thread here:

Anyway, how's your lockdown?