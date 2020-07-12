Whether it's those family picnics or those ice cream trips with your friends, if you're a Delhiite, visiting India Gate would probably be a ritual for you.

Comedian Vir Das completely understands this very sentiment of a Delhiite and talked about the entire process of reaching India Gate.

We all know how it feels when we reach India Gate, right? From Balloons to Ice cream, we have them all.

If you've crossed those central Delhi roundabouts and not missed Akbar road at least once in your life, are you even a true Dilliwala?

You can watch the entire set here :

All pictures sourced from the video.