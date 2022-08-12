You know it and you've seen it already. It's unmissable. Sima Taparia is back with the second season of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix.

Binge-watching this show was nothing short of a guilty pleasure as it made you scream owing to its regressive customs that mimic Indian reality. Rest assured, it won't let you down this season either.

Out of all the bizarre scenes, this one in which the girl is trying all possible ways to dodge the guy's straightforward questions has grabbed eyeballs online. Have a look.

The only worthy 'Indian Matchmaking' spinoff would be a show that is just these two responding to each others' questions with the vaguest possible answers.



No plot, only reaction shots. pic.twitter.com/TeHoAxgmdi — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) August 11, 2022

Okay, but why isn't she really coming to the point? Man, this is some other level conversation.

Twitter, for the first time, isn't willing to wonder "me and who?"

This was a military bootcamp with her firing questions at him and dodging his own questions like 🤪🤌🏾



Also I'd like to campaign for a spinoff starring Nikki (first ep) and her dog. — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) August 11, 2022

I enjoyed this dude so much lol — entha (@enthahotness) August 12, 2022

Are these people for real? Also, the guy looks more straightforward to me :) — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) August 11, 2022

this scene was hilarious https://t.co/gUYmbM8Tkw — sara 🤍 (@sara_sorbet) August 11, 2022

love how homegirl is probably thinking "my gujju parents and also 28274 extended family members are going to watch this so I can't say I eat non veg" https://t.co/d6L5VzBXFg — ....!? (@pageafternext) August 11, 2022

Wow this is painful to watch. But everyone should watch it to know what I've suffered https://t.co/fEC8DIHCl9 — Niken (@nikenjainj) August 11, 2022

I told you, you won't be disappointed!