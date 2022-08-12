You know it and you've seen it already. It's unmissable. Sima Taparia is back with the second season of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix. 

Binge-watching this show was nothing short of a guilty pleasure as it made you scream owing to its regressive customs that mimic Indian reality. Rest assured, it won't let you down this season either.

Out of all the bizarre scenes, this one in which the girl is trying all possible ways to dodge the guy's straightforward questions has grabbed eyeballs online. Have a look. 

Okay, but why isn't she really coming to the point? Man, this is some other level conversation. 

Twitter, for the first time, isn't willing to wonder "me and who?"

I told you, you won't be disappointed! 