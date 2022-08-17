Growing up can be a huge reality check, especially when all the things you didn't understand as a young kid begin making sense suddenly, and you're like, WTF! (Psst. was childhood a lie?)

Such is the case with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. Remember that tiger fight sequence when Sharukh was pretending to be a massive superstar from the South?

The scene was not exactly pure and innocent humor that cracked us up back then (well, if you really begin paying attention to what SRK is saying). A Twitter user shared the sequence that will make your eyes and ears bleed now.

We were too young to notice 😭 pic.twitter.com/46OTxZfSRa — Jordan (@iMalfoyRKF) August 16, 2022

Has your life also changed forever? Here's how Twitteratis reacted to it.

Naughty pussy Naughty pussy pic.twitter.com/OI9AZMbcxM — Rajani 🇮🇳 (@wahtsupin) August 17, 2022

Life has changed. :')

Wtfff . All my life I thought he was talking in tamil 🫤 — Alpha! (@_Alphawoman) August 17, 2022

SRK Fans before watching this clip: Asli Pathan sher panga leta hain.

SRK Fans After watching this clip: pic.twitter.com/lCT5NrKXFj — CaptivatedPanda (@sanjaip70) August 17, 2022

srk what is this behavior man you've been my favorite 😭 https://t.co/MRRH8SlNye — bobsenthusiast (@pakcricforever) August 16, 2022

And my innocent self thought it was a good FAMILY entertainer😭😭 https://t.co/3fKOJLAr3N — Janvi🤍 (@janudolla) August 17, 2022

Wah! Kya acting kar raha hai.

Jo bhi ho.



We will always remember this scene because of this legend pic.twitter.com/YpJm33oz6W — Fahad 🇵🇰 (@TheFederizedOne) August 17, 2022

This shouldn’t be on the internet 💀 — Saptarshi Das (@picklepure) August 17, 2022

EMOSHONS at the moment.

Okay this changes everything 😂😂 — Aman Samadhiya (@AmanSamadhiya11) August 17, 2022

I did not need to see this today💀 https://t.co/oXpk87G7df — 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖏𝖊𝖊𝖛 𝖉𝖊𝖛𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖏𝖆𝖓  (@shanjeevvvvv) August 17, 2022

Ohh now I know why my dad was laughing so hard in this scene 😭😂 https://t.co/IF859j70t4 — VEER 🚬 (@srksveer777) August 16, 2022

That's the spirit! Misery for all.

Sab jhooth tha!

wtf this just ruined my childhood memories ☹️ https://t.co/ocGoQCHeb7 — mahi (@sanedesi) August 17, 2022

guess I'll never be able to watch this scene with an innocent mind again 😭 https://t.co/FwHvUiMK01 — ✧.* (@chalmerijaanx) August 16, 2022

Ok goodbye now! I need to be alone for a while.