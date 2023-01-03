The fusion of desi and videsi always puts a smile on everyone’s face and we absolutely love to spread our desi vibes everywhere right?

This clip of Indian women dancing on the streets of New Jersey for the opening of a pan shop is going viral. That's not it, uniformed policemen joined them too, and flaunted some amazing thumkas for us. The video was shared by a Twitter user, Arun Bothra, and is super cute.

Watch the video:

Uniformed policemen in New Zealand joining street dance by Indian women on opening of a Pan shop.



What would have been reaction of people if this happened in our country? pic.twitter.com/G4OdUlgaWt — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) January 3, 2023

The video has gone viral with more than 70k views and growing and desis are loving the vibe of this clip. While Indians couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if this happened in India.

Here's how people are reacting to this.

Name of the Shop Is Laxmi Pan Center,

Location of the Shop is New Jersey's India Square, also known as "Little India."

Uniformed Police Dancing is "Jersey City Police,

Video is From June 2016.

Fact Checked by @fpjindia

Full Video : https://t.co/K6XYLIECLi https://t.co/lshnqUQpyE — Mr Reaction Wala (@MrReactionWala) January 3, 2023

In our india they would have been suspended 😂 https://t.co/TF1kj9F4NH — sarcastic_saxena (@007__Harshit) January 3, 2023

Indians are always Rock 🤘🤘 https://t.co/2WmPXsuJ21 — Sambit Mahapatra (@SambitMahapat12) January 3, 2023

If it would happen in India people would have complaint about these cops to higher authorities that these were dancing with the ladies on road 😂😂 https://t.co/h8280sfoSr — Adv Sidharth Shukla (@SidharthShukl19) January 3, 2023

In India Police is having an image of Fear and Corruption among its people( though not true for all) but because of this it is very uncommon to witness such gesture here https://t.co/OlJwQ5K9oi — Aditya Pandey (@AdityaPNIT) January 3, 2023

Such participation leads to enhancement of trust among people. https://t.co/eqa1qREyER — Santosh Dan Charan (@santoshdan) January 3, 2023

bringing smiles to all !!! https://t.co/7x1D9nKKua — Dr. Manish Dabhade | डॉ. मनिष दाभाडे (@iManishDabhade) January 3, 2023

This is how the human nature is supposed to be. Fulfilling, full of warmth & hope. @arunbothra https://t.co/5Vb3josqK9 — The Vitruvian Man (@kalhans1112) January 3, 2023

What a cute video!

