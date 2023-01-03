The fusion of desi and videsi always puts a smile on everyone’s face and we absolutely love to spread our desi vibes everywhere right?
This clip of Indian women dancing on the streets of New Jersey for the opening of a pan shop is going viral. That’s not it, uniformed policemen joined them too, and flaunted some amazing thumkas for us. The video was shared by a Twitter user, Arun Bothra, and is super cute.
Watch the video:
The video has gone viral with more than 70k views and growing and desis are loving the vibe of this clip. While Indians couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if this happened in India.
Here’s how people are reacting to this.
What a cute video!