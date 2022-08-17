Long before a film starts with its promotions, you become aware of it. Nope, it's probably not because you've watched its trailer but because you've actively witnessed it getting boycotted on Twitter.

Right from Laal Singh Chaddha to Gangubai Kathiawadi to Padmavat, there's barely any film that could escape the wrath of the lunatics on Twitter, who themselves turn the film into a blockbuster.

Intrigued by the same trend, content creator @kocharpulkit has demystified why netizens would boycott the Bollywood classics if they were released in the current times. Or maybe, they could trail back in time to do the deed!

Boyc*tt gang going in the past to boyc*ty Bollywood now 💪😎 pic.twitter.com/o1PNAxdSA1 — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) August 16, 2022

Twitter is going cray cray 'coz it's absolutely on point.

man hide asap !! they might find this anytime lol https://t.co/7gQEsw3q39 — mahek (@di1fzawa) August 17, 2022

so true 😭😭



INDIA AWAITS PATHAAN

25th January 2023 #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 https://t.co/kIQxFNPaKI — hera : Pathaan Jan 25, 2023 (@lamhrk) August 17, 2022

The last part is the best! https://t.co/uoTpD7sSqC — Geetanjalee (@GeetanjaleeG) August 16, 2022

Is it just me or are you also glad that these films were released in the past?