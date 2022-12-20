The world celebrates the victory of Argentina in the FIFA world cup, and the stories from the match are the talk of the town. Following this, our Indian women’s hockey team has clinched a victory that is no less than a hailing moment for us.
The Indian Women’s Hockey team defeated Spain and lifted the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup, 2022 in Valencia, Spain. As per reports, this win has confirmed India’s berth in the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League.
Meanwhile, a victory video from the celebrations is going viral on the internet. In the video, the India women’s team gave us a dancing entry celebration as they walked with their gold medals.
Have a look:
The video is doing rounds on the internet, and people are proud of our Indian Hockey team to badge this victory. Here’s how they’re reacting:
So proud!
