The world celebrates the victory of Argentina in the FIFA world cup, and the stories from the match are the talk of the town. Following this, our Indian women’s hockey team has clinched a victory that is no less than a hailing moment for us.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team defeated Spain and lifted the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup, 2022 in Valencia, Spain. As per reports, this win has confirmed India’s berth in the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League.

We are proud #TeamBlue 💙#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #FIHNationsCup @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/sku6mMjw6t — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, a victory video from the celebrations is going viral on the internet. In the video, the India women’s team gave us a dancing entry celebration as they walked with their gold medals.

Have a look:

By the way the Indian Women’s Hockey Team won the FIH Nations Cup on Saturday? #Champion #India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7sbaLyL1hn — SHIMON SHARIF (@ShimonSharif) December 19, 2022

The video is doing rounds on the internet, and people are proud of our Indian Hockey team to badge this victory. Here’s how they’re reacting:

Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain yesterday.



So proud of our Women's Hockey Team!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/X2cFaqvv9L — WhySoSerious 👨‍🎤 (@Mohit_2207) December 20, 2022

Are you done with FIFA World cup



Here comes the real proud moment



Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final to win the FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain.



So proud👍👍👍👍😍 pic.twitter.com/1j6oz0XESS — Reshma Hitesh (@drresh) December 20, 2022

Such lovely pictures https://t.co/bMWXKdoe4r — Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) December 20, 2022

Quite uplifting this. https://t.co/2uP1UERc9e — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) December 20, 2022

Congratulations having done our nation proud…..

FIFA fever in India shifted the lens from your defining glory, but girls…. our hearts beam with pride on your clinching top honors. https://t.co/TWCVyrRj3z — mindpad (@mindpad_ravi) December 20, 2022

While Argentina celebrates its World Cup football win.. how about celebrating our women hockey players winning the FIH Nations Cup? Way to go ladies, you have done the country very proud !! Just love this video, May you have more success in years to come👍👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/mJnFkVouz9 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 20, 2022

Are you done with @FIFA World cup??

Here comes the real proud moment 👍👌👏

Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain yesterday. While we were busy cheering for Argentina.

So proud of our Daughters👌👍🇳🇪 pic.twitter.com/JtRyJ6wwcs — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 20, 2022

While everyone focused on the #FIFAWorldCup finals, our Indian Hockey team led by skipper @savitahockey defeated Spain on their home turf 1-0 to lift the inaugural FIH Women's Nation's Cup.



Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia https://t.co/Z93K2uvK2Q — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) December 19, 2022

So proud!