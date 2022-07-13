Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who became a household name after his performance in Gangs Of Wasseypur followed by Mirzapur web series, is currently spending some quality time in his village Belsand, Bihar. "Mumbai ki bhagam-bhag se door". Tripathi has visited Belsand after 5-6 months and is there for a few days.

Speaking of which, a video of Pankaj Tripathi talking about his experience of village life has caught our attention on Twitter. It's a wholesome experience of village life where "life stands still."

The clip posted by @UtkarshSingh_ begins with Kaleen Bhaiya preparing Bihar's native dish, Litti-Chokha, with his family members at night. Tripathi then tells the viewers that he is enjoying his time in village.

Achcha aanand aa raha hai. Maa-Babuji se milne aaye the. Aanand le rahe hain gaaon ka, litti-chokha ban raha hai aaj. Tubewell mein naha rahe hain.

Hum bhagam-bhag, bhag daud, cinema, unse nikal kar yahan aaye hain. Thoda-thoda space milta hai yahan, thodi itminaan milti hai, lagta hai jeevan kitna thehra hua hai. Subah 11 bje lagta hai pata nahin samay chal kyun nahin raha hai. Mumbai ki bhaag-daud mein kai baar mehsus nahin hota hai, kab subah hui, kab dopahr, kab shaam.

Pankaj Tripathi then reveals that he is gearing up for the release of Fukrey 3, Oh My God! 2, and an Amazon Prime Video's show.

Aur uske baad koi announce(ment) nahin hai, pipeline mein hai.

Yeah yeah, I know what are you searching here. The announcement of Mirzapur 3, right? Here's what the actor says in the video when he is told that his fans are awaiting for its announcement:

Haan mai n bhi intezaar kar raha hoon. Achcha hai uski alag fan-base hai, log pasand karte hain Kaleen Bhaiya ko.

Netizens are calling him a grounded and humble film star:

How does someone stay so so grounded and humble?

@TripathiiPankaj आपको इसके ऊपर एक कोर्स लॉंच करना चाहिए ताकि हर इंसान सीख सके। https://t.co/Rmk569OQZT — Aman Rana (@theamanrana) July 12, 2022

And we feel proud to have a film star like @TripathiiPankaj ji. Aur haan idhar gaav me litti chokha jo gohra ( Goitha) par pakaya jata hai uska swad saharo ke differ differ meals me kaha.

Iska swad hum gaav wale hi jante hain. https://t.co/3A0WienKTw — Shaurya Prakash Singh (@ShauryaPrakas13) July 12, 2022

Sir you r a Lovely Person 🫶 https://t.co/kqAMRFghEQ — Raja Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@RajaSar24703351) July 12, 2022

He so humble ❤️❤️ — ⭐Chelsea FC⭐ (@Chelsea_Chronic) July 12, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut with a blink-and-miss appearance in the 2004 film, Run, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla. He received his breakthrough role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012. Tripathi has also worked in films like Ludo, Mimi, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The actor was recently seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga.