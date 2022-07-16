Out of all things that make us girls feel like that settle for too less, this one will hit like a truck. How far has your man ever gone for you? Nope, the outrageous promises of pulling chaand-taare on Earth don't count.

We bring this up today because the best-boyfriend-turned-best-husband Ranveer Singh has once again done something that has set the bar for other men too high.

In a video that is surfacing online, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appear to be attending an event, and Singh, in front of hundreds of people on stage, says in a couple of lines in Deepika's mother tongue Konkani!

How adorable is he to say that he is very happy to be the Konkani son-in-law. In the next 'mic-dropping' line he said "May God bless you all!"

Twitter can never get enough of this couple and honestly, we don't blame them.

Awww this is so adorable n cute . Look at #DeepikaPadukone the proud Wifey seeing her hubby speaking her mother tongue. #RanveerSingh ❤. Copule Goals #DeepVeer 💗💗 — Aadhira 🌹 (@Aadhira_K090) July 4, 2022

God bless them both.. they look so good together and in love 💕 — Spiti (@Spiti41791790) July 4, 2022

Kokani community Loves you two #deepveer

Thanks for your time and fireside Chat — VP Shenoy (@vpshenoy) July 4, 2022

He said he is very happy to be the Konkani son-in-law and last sentence meant .. may god bless you all! — viraj (@viraj76392862) July 5, 2022

Bahut khushi mila yeh sunke “dev bare koro”😂 — Ashish Kamath (@meduvadasambhar) July 4, 2022

Jivak bore disle aikon🥹❣️ — Cath🃏|| LoveOnTour22 ~ (@90zaftab) July 4, 2022

This is so amazing👍 — Sharon Dias (@sherryd07) July 4, 2022

On a scale of 1-10, the rate of his cuteness is f-king 11.