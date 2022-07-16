Out of all things that make us girls feel like that settle for too less, this one will hit like a truck. How far has your man ever gone for you? Nope, the outrageous promises of pulling chaand-taare on Earth don't count.

We bring this up today because the best-boyfriend-turned-best-husband Ranveer Singh has once again done something that has set the bar for other men too high.

In a video that is surfacing online, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appear to be attending an event, and Singh, in front of hundreds of people on stage, says in a couple of lines in Deepika's mother tongue Konkani!

How adorable is he to say that he is very happy to be the Konkani son-in-law. In the next 'mic-dropping' line he said "May God bless you all!" 

Twitter can never get enough of this couple and honestly, we don't blame them. 

On a scale of 1-10, the rate of his cuteness is f-king 11. 