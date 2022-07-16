Out of all things that make us girls feel like that settle for too less, this one will hit like a truck. How far has your man ever gone for you? Nope, the outrageous promises of pulling chaand-taare on Earth don't count.
We bring this up today because the best-boyfriend-turned-best-husband Ranveer Singh has once again done something that has set the bar for other men too high.
In a video that is surfacing online, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appear to be attending an event, and Singh, in front of hundreds of people on stage, says in a couple of lines in Deepika's mother tongue Konkani!
Ranveer speaking in Konkani💗#deepveer— Anisha💫 (@anisha_xox) July 4, 2022
Deepika is so proud. She’s laughing and clapping🥹🫶🏻#DeepikaPadukone #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/mmUilxQ5HZ
How adorable is he to say that he is very happy to be the Konkani son-in-law. In the next 'mic-dropping' line he said "May God bless you all!"
Twitter can never get enough of this couple and honestly, we don't blame them.
Awww this is so adorable n cute . Look at #DeepikaPadukone the proud Wifey seeing her hubby speaking her mother tongue. #RanveerSingh ❤. Copule Goals #DeepVeer 💗💗— Aadhira 🌹 (@Aadhira_K090) July 4, 2022
God bless them both.. they look so good together and in love 💕— Spiti (@Spiti41791790) July 4, 2022
Kokani community Loves you two #deepveer— VP Shenoy (@vpshenoy) July 4, 2022
Thanks for your time and fireside Chat
He said he is very happy to be the Konkani son-in-law and last sentence meant .. may god bless you all!— viraj (@viraj76392862) July 5, 2022
Bahut khushi mila yeh sunke “dev bare koro”😂— Ashish Kamath (@meduvadasambhar) July 4, 2022
Jivak bore disle aikon🥹❣️— Cath🃏|| LoveOnTour22 ~ (@90zaftab) July 4, 2022
This is so amazing👍— Sharon Dias (@sherryd07) July 4, 2022
On a scale of 1-10, the rate of his cuteness is f-king 11.