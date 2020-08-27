Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to become parents as they took to social media to reveal the news.

Virat posted a picture of them together and wrote: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏."

Fans are congratulating the couple after the big announcement.

The couple got married on 11th December 2017 and are expecting their first child.