Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to become parents as they took to social media to reveal the news.
Virat posted a picture of them together and wrote: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏."
Fans are congratulating the couple after the big announcement.
The couple got married on 11th December 2017 and are expecting their first child.