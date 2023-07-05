The only other thing that gives me existential dread (apart from celeb wedding photos) are celeb couple videos. I mean, that’s the kind of content that’ll make you start wondering where your soulmate is (sorry about the cheesiness, but TBH that’s just the most unfiltered thing that pops up in my mind). So, we’ve taken this a step forward and compiled a bunch of cute IG reels that our favourite celeb couples have posted over the years. Here, take a look:

1. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Remember this super fun and adorable reel the duo posted? Come on, don’t deny the goofy smile it brought to your face.

2. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

This is one of the most iconic reels Deepika and Ranveer shared with the world. I know you’re not supposed to lust after the Instagram life of others, but this video really made me want to find someone to recreate it with.

3. Hardik Pandya & Nataša Stanković Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Pandya upload dance videos here and there, and it’s just super heartwarming to see the duo post such cute content together.

4. Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

This video has a third participant, and that is Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khattar. Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khattar and Shahid Kapoor really created this fun video for us to laugh over and we love it.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth

The internet speculated that this video was a way for Aditi Rao Hydari to soft launch her partner Siddharth on Instagram. And whether or not that’s the case, we still love this video. The dancing and the vibes are immaculate.

6. Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza

I guess we all know about the lively and fun videos Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza post, the truth is, all their videos are great. But this one in particular is hilarious.

Are you feeling the ‘Singledom doom’ yet?