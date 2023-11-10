Watching Virat Kohli play on the field is a treat and an honour. The man is an embodiment of resilience, commitment, and sportsmanship. He’s an icon and a true inspiration in many regards. But apart from all the traits we love, one thing we get absolutely enthralled by is just seeing him at his best, being a true entertainer.

Virat Kohli dancing on 'My Name is Lakkhan'. pic.twitter.com/64595JKNhj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2023

Kohli scored his 49th ODI century, equalling his record with Sachin Tendulkar, on his birthday on Sunday in the World Cup match against South Africa. Along with his record-equalling inning, a major highlight of the match was just the pleasure of watching him groove.

Twitter

Kohli is actually a vibe on the field, we are talking with proof:

1. Just look at him vibing to ‘ainvayi, ainvayi‘ while India’s bowling attack was making the World Cup match against South Africa one-sided

Virat Kohli dancing to Anushka Sharma's famous song, "Main to Ainvayi Loot Gaya".pic.twitter.com/sMZbA16y3n — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) November 5, 2023

2. Not just this, he also recreated SRK’s iconic pose on ‘Chaleya‘ during the match on Sunday

3. Kohli and ‘My Name Is Lakhan‘ have a connection, and we’re all here for it

4. Just months earlier, Kohli danced on ‘Lungi Dance‘ during the Asia Cup

Virat Kohli dancing during "Lungi Dance" song in the stadium.



– The crowd favorviite…!!!!!pic.twitter.com/LMPR90YvuJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2023

5. Another time, he was seen grooving to ‘Naatu-Naatu‘ in an ODI match against Australia

Virat Kohli doing Naatu Naatu special. pic.twitter.com/ZtBdznzPxo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 19, 2023

6. Back when Pathaan fever was high, Kohli and Jadeja vibed to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan‘ during the first AUS Test

At this point, Kohli looks like a true SRK fan.

7. Now, this isn’t Kohli dancing, but Kohli auditioning for the next Hera Pheri

Most expensive Water Boy Virat Kohli ft Phir Hera Pheri Meme #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xc18gCUHIH — Bharat Thapa (@BharatT63903695) September 15, 2023

8. It was IPL 2020, and Kohli was warming up before playing KXIP match but ended up shaking a leg

Dance pe chance maarle ❤️😍



Virat Kohli playing his 200th T20 for RCB and looks excited!!!#IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pTWaW4R8HY — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 15, 2020

Virat Kohli is a vibe. Hence, proved.