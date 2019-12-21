It was a day filled with excitement for the homeless kids at various shelters in Kolkata as Indian skipper Virat Kohli paid them a surprise visit dressed as Santa Claus.
Known for his perfectionist approach while playing for the country, Kohli's version of Santa was inch-perfect as nobody recognized him before he eventually decided to give away his real identity.
After handing out the Christmas presents, Virat asked whether the children would like to meet Kohli since Spiderman and Superman are on a vacation.
Kohli's day out with the kids drew praises from his set of fans on social media.
Kohli, who is currently leading the team against the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, was praised for taking out time to visit the kids and spread some happiness ahead of Christmas and New Year.