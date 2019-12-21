It was a day filled with excitement for the homeless kids at various shelters in Kolkata as Indian skipper Virat Kohli paid them a surprise visit dressed as Santa Claus.

Kohli, in a video released by Star Sports, can be seen interacting with the elated kids in his Santa get-up.

Watch @imVKohli dress up as 🎅 and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long!



This joyful season, let’s remember to spread the love. pic.twitter.com/VF8ltmDZPm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2019

Known for his perfectionist approach while playing for the country, Kohli's version of Santa was inch-perfect as nobody recognized him before he eventually decided to give away his real identity.

All plump in a red suit and a protruding belly, Kohli was unrecognizable when he first met the kids as he distributed gifts.

After handing out the Christmas presents, Virat asked whether the children would like to meet Kohli since Spiderman and Superman are on a vacation.

The children screamed "yes" in sync desperately wanting to meet the Indian captain.

Kohli's day out with the kids drew praises from his set of fans on social media.

Kohli, who is currently leading the team against the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, was praised for taking out time to visit the kids and spread some happiness ahead of Christmas and New Year.