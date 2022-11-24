This World Cup saw a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli. It looked like he was the one carrying all the pressure of the matches on his shoulders. Fans actually noticed it – as evidenced by a video going viral on the internet wherein some content creators reimagined ZNMD from Virat Kohli’s POV.

This video – with some reference to Vada Pav – beautifully and humorously captured the frustration Virat Kohli would have faced during the World Cup, and people found it hilarious.

