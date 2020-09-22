This year, we didn't get a red carpet and instead were left to experience the Emmys on our Instagram timelines. But that didn't stop these celebs from giving us major fashion goals with their gorgeous outfits, and us from being awe-struck. Here are some of our favourites from the virtual red carpet.

1. Zendaya in a custom-made polka-dot Armani & a Christopher John Rogers masterpiece

2. Jameela Jamil went from lounge wear to glam in seconds with her sequinned rainbow robe by Markarian

3. Jennifer Aniston wore a classic black Dior gown while hosting the Emmys

3. Laverne Cox hosted in a all-glam magenta Azzi & Osta gown.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross donned a golden gown by Alexandra Vauthier, which will be donated to the RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) charity auction.

5. Kerry Washington had two outfit changes, a gorgeous floral Oscar de la Renta gown followed by a sequinned Dolce & Gabbana dress.

6. Reese Witherspoon gave us goals with her Louis Vuitton little black dress

7. Billy Porter was iconic once again with his white ensemble by Ashi Studio

8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & her husband looked cozy and cute in their custom pajamas by Christy Rilling, which will be auctioned off to raise money for When We All Vote?

9. Eugene & Dan Levy paid the perfect homage to their show, Schitt's Creek's with their outfits by Thom Browne

10. Annie Murphy & Catherine O’Hara gave us gorgeous matching all-black outfits by Valentino

11. Regina King's electric blue Schiaparelli gown was followed by a fuchsia suit by the same designer with a black t-shirt inside that read "Say Her Name," featuring an image of Breonna Taylor

12. The Unorthodox star, Shira Haas had us awe-struck in Chanel

Which was your favourite look?