Vishwajeet Pradhan has been a part of the industry for over 30 years and his experience shines right through. In the latest Disney+ Hotstar web series, Aarya, Vishwajeet plays the mob boss' right hand, Sampat and finally takes the centre stage.





Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

He handles all the dirty work for Shekawat, from kidnapping to extortion, making you hate him. And that's exactly why he is a brilliant actor. An actor who has always been in the background but we never saw his true potential, until now.

In Aarya, his character is a force to be reckoned with, he isn't the mastermind but he is the brawn to the brain. He's the one who shakes up Jawahar, which we are so grateful for, and the man who ends up kidnapping Aru. Though Sampat is nowhere near a nice guy, his interactions with Aru force you to give him a benefit of doubt.

Sampat beats up the shop owner when he goes in to buy sanitary pads for Aru, because he doesn't approve of the lewd comments. Vishwajeet Pradhan's dedication to Sampat, from the accent to the mannerism make him one of our favourite characters on this show. Not to mention the sense of humour the actor brings to the character, his almost comical innocence about certain things make him seem humane for a hitman.

Vishwajeet made his debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the TV show, Fauji back in 1988. Since then, he has been a part of various big budget Bollywood films from our childhood. From Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Badal to Raaz and Duplicate. The actor has done everything, from drama to comedy to thrillers and now that he is officially a part of a web series we love, we can't wait for him to appear in more shows.

He's always been a familiar face, and we're so glad we finally got a chance to watch him play such an impactful role in this web series.





