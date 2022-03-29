Just as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock yesterday, the mob emerged from their holes with their pitchforks to cancel both men. It's become ridiculous, this cancel culture. Just look at how many careers have been ruined because of it in India. Just in India!

1. Atul Khatri

Khatri is probably the worst affected by cancel culture, given his rigorous insistence on being on the liberal side of things but it's probably difficult to resist the monumental desire to routinely make sexist and misogynist and casteist jokes. Khatri has been called out a bunch of time throughout his career and in 2019 was punished with a Netflix special.

2. Vivek Agnihotri

The Bollywood veteran had been accused by actress Tanushree Dutta of harassing her on the sets of the movie Chocolate. Dutta had recalled an incident on the sets of the film, where Agnihotri, the director, had commanded her to strip and dance.

This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan Khan). It was an actor’s close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor’s close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me ‘jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do (go strip and dance, give (Irrfan) cues’.

It has been 4 years since Dutta had made the allegations and even to this day, courtesy of that one allegation, Agnihotri is subjected to massive crowds in cinema halls for his films.

3. M.J Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani had accused editor-turned-politician M.J. Akbar of sexual harassment. Her tweet in October 2018 called him out as the unidentified man she had described at the beginning of a 2017 Vogue magazine article she had written.

Akbar has since been summoned to court after having been forced to file a defamation case against Ramani. Needless to say, in a mockery of leftist liberal values, Ramani was acquitted and Akbar was subjected to a barrage of tweets, most of which were biased against him.

4. Suhel Seth

Suhel Seth is an example of a man who has been cancelled a bunch of times. Each time he pops back into the public, someone accuses him of something. Case in point, in 2018, journalist Mandakini Gahlot said that Seth forcibly kissed her in public at a conference in Goa in July 2011.

I do not remember what he [Seth] said, but I will never forget that he laughed, and even worse the people in that group laughed... In the end, I did not file a complaint – for so many reasons. I was too young, trying desperately to rise in my career and Suhel [Seth] was just too powerful to take on. Like a lot of other women, I also brushed off the incident, and often said, it doesn’t bother me in any way.

Later that year, film director Natashja Rathore took to Twitter to accuse Seth of taking her to his apartment in Gurugram and kissing and groping her. Due to these allegations, Suhel Seth was sent to serve time as the Founder and Managing Director at Counselage India and has to regularly ward off critics on Twitter.

5. Rajkumar Hirani

The 3 Idiots director was also named in the #MeToo movement after being called out by a woman who worked with him on the sets of Sanju. Hirani wasted no time in releasing a statement of his own and according to reports, he probably has been forced to work with Shah Rukh Khan for his next project.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan, in his youth, had once said 'if rape is inevitable, lie back and enjoy it'. While it was said many many moons ago, the media still finds a way to bring it back to light. It has affected the man so much that in 2016, Big B was forced to do a film called Pink, where he had to play the role of a lawyer standing up for the victims of sexual harassment. Thankfully, the matter has not been stirred in the last few years but you never know.

7. Sanjay Dutt

Sure, Sanjay Dutt was convicted of being in possession of deadly weapons but he also spent a lot of time in jail for it. Even then, people would hound him every time he got out on bail. And of course, people would never forget about the many time he said he won't allow the women in his family to join the film industry. But that's his personal belief and you can't arrest someone for their personal belief. The man has already been persecuted, so much so that Raj Kumar Hirani couldn't make Munna Bhai 3 but instead had to find a way to clean his image through Sanju.

8. Kangana Ranaut

Liberals simply cannot make up their minds on how they feel about Ranaut. The Queen was once hailed by the left-liberals as being the beacon of feminism after she took down Karan Johar on his own show. But when she expressed her other opinions on Twitter, not only was she criticised but her account was suspended for bigotry. Pity, she has only been able to a couple of films after that.

Political correctness is ruining creativity, that's all I have to say about that.