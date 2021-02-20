Let me just say it out loud, not wearing a mask should be considered rude at all levels now. I mean, maybe then people will finally find it in themselves to just put the damn thing on.

On Valentine's day, actor Vivek Oberoi along with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi had gone for a bike ride.

Source: YouTube

I mean, a bike ride is understandable on Valentine's Day, right? But the problem was that he wasn't wearing a helmet or a mask while riding one. 

And, because of which an FIR has been registered against him for the same. What's funny is the FIR was lodged when Vivek himself posted the video of him riding the bike without a helmet or mask on social media. 

Reportedly, an FIR was lodged at the Juhu Police Station under IPC sections 188 and 269 including the provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and also the Motor Vehicles Act.

Apart from that, Vivek Oberoi is also charged with a fine of Rs. 500 for riding a bike sans a helmet. 

As per the same reports, his tweet was re-shared by an activist who had tagged State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police while requesting them to take appropriate steps. 

Even people on Twitter shared the activist's opinion. 

Vivek might have stolen our hearts when he rode a bike in Saathiya but this time he has landed himself in a pickle.

'A refreshing joyride indeed.'