Let me just say it out loud, not wearing a mask should be considered rude at all levels now. I mean, maybe then people will finally find it in themselves to just put the damn thing on.



On Valentine's day, actor Vivek Oberoi along with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi had gone for a bike ride.



I mean, a bike ride is understandable on Valentine's Day, right? But the problem was that he wasn't wearing a helmet or a mask while riding one.

And, because of which an FIR has been registered against him for the same. What's funny is the FIR was lodged when Vivek himself posted the video of him riding the bike without a helmet or mask on social media.

Reportedly, an FIR was lodged at the Juhu Police Station under IPC sections 188 and 269 including the provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and also the Motor Vehicles Act.



Apart from that, Vivek Oberoi is also charged with a fine of Rs. 500 for riding a bike sans a helmet.

As per the same reports, his tweet was re-shared by an activist who had tagged State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police while requesting them to take appropriate steps.

Even people on Twitter shared the activist's opinion.

Helmet nahi mask nahi kya kar kya raho ho bhai kuch to dhyan do sab rules tod diya . Iski saza milegi barabar milegi. Gabbar:Arye o samba kitne aadmi the . Samba: 2 sarkar . Gabbar: bike ek insan 2 dono ka chlan katdo without helmet without mask 😡😡😡😡😡😡 — manas parab (@manas0191) February 20, 2021

Lol.....and you think this video is cool. At least you can gift her a helmet on valentine's day. — Roshan N (@Rosh55555) February 20, 2021

Where is your helmet Mr. @vivekoberoi ??? Please try to set a good example at least 🙏

No show off please....#badriders#RideWithHelmet — Rajendra Mishra (@Rajendr17025315) February 14, 2021

Time to book you for riding without #helmet.. next time we hope you do the same with helmet on — mogit gupta (@mogitygupta) February 14, 2021

Bhai! Where is your helmet? Don’t be like others have so much respect for you, but this is unacceptable! — “DharmaKarmaReincarnation” (@rudhruletap) February 14, 2021

Vivek might have stolen our hearts when he rode a bike in Saathiya but this time he has landed himself in a pickle.

'A refreshing joyride indeed.'