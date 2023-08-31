There’s no doubt that our televisions have become as essential as our mobile phones now. From streaming new shows and movies to keeping up with the information across the world, televisions are now the best infotainment sources.

Vu Televisions, which has built a base of over 3 million customers across the nation, has focused on building admirable products and technology. Vu Televisions’ founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Devita Saraf, founded the company in 2006, with the aim to deliver the best brand, product and service to their customers.

The founder sat down with ScoopWhoop’s Satyam Jha Suman and Kaustubh Chaturvedi for a fun game where the three guessed the names of the desi movies from their poorly explained plotlines, displayed on the Vu Television.

From Dil Chahta Hai and Main Hoon Na to Salaam Namaste and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the trio read their clues from the Vu Television screen and guessed the movies. In the end, Devita and Kaustubh emerged as winners with five right guesses each and Satyam ended up as the runner-up with four right guesses.

Since the video kick-started with them joking that the winner would take the television home, the anchor is still waiting for his winning present.

“She’s great on-screen to work with. Sweet enough to present me with a TV. I’m still waiting for the TV. Once it arrives, I can tell you better.” -Kaustubh Chaturvedi

Nevertheless, the entire game was quite fun and entertaining to watch. You can watch the entire video here:

Vu Television is an innovator and manufacturer of premium televisions and intelligent displays and has won several awards, including The BGR Award (Most Promising TV Brand Of The Year 2020), The Exhibit Award (Tech Leader Of The Year 2020, The Stuff Award (TV Of The Year 2020) and The Unbiased Award (Best Television Brand Of 2020).