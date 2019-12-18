It's never too late to follow your dreams and legendary actor, Waheeda Rehman has proved just that. This 81-year-old has fallen in love with wildlife photography! Recently, she held an exhibition for pictures from her latest safari to wildlife reserves across India, Tanzania, Namibia, and Kenya.
I am happy that I am pursuing a nice hobby. I was always passionate about photography. I feel you need passion, patience and luck to take the kind of pictures (wildlife pictures) that we have displayed here. I have been taking pictures for a long time but not without learning properly.
- Waheeda Rehman
The actress revealed that she didn't think she was great but with the support of her family and friends, she got around to showcasing her work.
When I was young, I would carry a small camera with me on the sets. I recently met Himanshu Seth [curator of the show] who asked me to pursue my hobby and came up with the idea of having an exhibition. I wasn't too keen to display my pictures as I didn't think they are great, but my friends and family persuaded me. When it comes to wildlife photography, you need to have luck and patience.
- Waheeda told MidDay
Talented in every field, Waheeda also revealed that she is planning on taking up scuba diving next!