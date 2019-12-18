It's never too late to follow your dreams and legendary actor, Waheeda Rehman has proved just that. This 81-year-old has fallen in love with wildlife photography! Recently, she held an exhibition for pictures from her latest safari to wildlife reserves across India, Tanzania, Namibia, and Kenya.

Waheeda Rehman talks about hosting a wildlife photography exhibition - (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/KKrBWBCFsA — WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) December 16, 2019

I am happy that I am pursuing a nice hobby. I was always passionate about photography. I feel you need passion, patience and luck to take the kind of pictures (wildlife pictures) that we have displayed here. I have been taking pictures for a long time but not without learning properly.

- Waheeda Rehman

The actress revealed that she didn't think she was great but with the support of her family and friends, she got around to showcasing her work.

When I was young, I would carry a small camera with me on the sets. I recently met Himanshu Seth [curator of the show] who asked me to pursue my hobby and came up with the idea of having an exhibition. I wasn't too keen to display my pictures as I didn't think they are great, but my friends and family persuaded me. When it comes to wildlife photography, you need to have luck and patience.



- Waheeda told MidDay

Talented in every field, Waheeda also revealed that she is planning on taking up scuba diving next!